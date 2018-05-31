Tyson’s Thoughts: Summer is on the way and I can’t wait for the heat

Is anyone else excited for the upcoming summer season here on the North Island?

How is everyone doing this week?

I’m feeling pretty good today, I must say.

I’ve been out enjoying the beautiful weather we’ve been having lately by playing golf at Seven Hills, and I should be getting back on my skateboard soon once my ankle heals (I rolled my ankle skating a rail at the park).

Anyone planning to spend the day out at San Jo Bay? Hike the Cape Scott trail? Join a sports team? Go fishing in the beautiful Broughton Archipelago?

Let’s hear what you have planned for the summer.

There’s so many cool events coming up here on the North Island and I for one cannot wait to indulge in the fun.

Not only do we have the big festivals (FiLoMi Days, Orcafest, Seafest, and Salmon Days), but we also have lots of smaller events that are definitely worth your time exploring and enjoying, like the annual drag races at the Port McNeill Airport, or performances like the Hardy Jam’s For a Cause (dinner, live music), which will be coming to the Port Hardy Civic Centre June 29.

Check out our Hot Spots page online at northislandgazette.com and in print every Wednesday to find all the latest events happening here on the North Island.

Hanna (Gazette Reporter) does a great job collecting all the events she can find, and we aim to bring the best to you every week in and week out.

Now, with that said, what would really be helpful from our readers is if you could please share any events that are going on around the North Island with us (email reporter@northislandgazette.com), so we can provide you with coverage and help support more community initiatives.

As for the rest of the paper, I really pride myself on the great content we put out, and how it looks every week from a layout standpoint.

Lots of hard work goes into what we do, and it’s always nice to hear positive comments from residents and businesses when I’m out and about doing my job.

One such occasion happened at the The Relay For Life event at the PHSS track. A really nice lady stopped me while I was doing my lap for cancer survivors and told me how pleased she was that a local North Island resident was finally the editor of the newspaper.

Moments like that truly make the stressfulness of deadline day completely worthwhile.