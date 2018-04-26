Tyson’s Thoughts: Where’s the agendas?

It is not mandatory for the District of Port Hardy to publish their agendas online.

A strange thing happened on Tuesday.

I woke up at my usual time around 9:00 a.m., had a bowl of shredded wheat for breakfast, checked my email, and then went on the District of Port Hardy’s website to see what was going to be discussed at council later that night.

To my surprise, no one had posted the April 24 council agenda, nor was there an agenda posted for a committee of the whole meeting, which are usually held an hour before council meets. This was the first time in over two years that I have ever seen the agenda not posted online ahead of time.

“Strange,” I thought to myself, then went about my usual daily business on my day off. I played some video games, drove to the post office and picked up my mail, then came home and checked the district’s website again.

Still no agendas.

At this point I started to wonder if council had been cancelled entirely. There was nothing posted on their website stating it was cancelled, but there was no confirmation the meeting was going to happen, either.

To be fair, at this point I could have easily called the district and asked what was happening, but for whatever reason, the idea never crossed my mind.

Instead, I shut my phone off and went outside and enjoyed the sun all afternoon at the local skatepark.

After I got home from the park I showered, had some dinner, and then arrived at the municipal office around 6:55 p.m. only to see Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen was finishing up his quarterly report to council.

Turns out they had planned a committee of the whole meeting all along.

Council took a three minute break after the meeting ended, and I looked at my phone to see if the agendas were online yet.

They were still missing.

I informed Director of Corporate Services, Heather Nelson-Smith, that the website did not have either agenda posted, and she said she would look into it.

Well, after investigating, it turns out it is not mandatory for the District of Port Hardy to publish their agendas online whatsoever, only to have them ready to read in office by Friday afternoon.

In my opinion, this bylaw is clearly outdated and in need of cleaning up, but if the District of Port Hardy doesn’t want to embrace the digital age by making agendas published online mandatory, that’s their prerogative.

Do you want to know what was discussed at the committee of the whole? Here’s the three things that were listed on the agenda:

C. STAFF REPORTS

1. Heather Nelson-Smith, Director Corporate Services (Apr.4/18) re: Short Term

Vacation Rentals / AirBnb. For information;

2. Allison McCarrick, CAO re: Telus Update;

D. DELEGATION

1. RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen re: Quarterly Report to Council, January to

March 2018;

RCMP stats: January – March 2018

RCMP stats: January – March 2017.

Heather’s report on short term vacation rentals/AirBnB was just for information and included a written report, whereas Allison’s Telus update had no written report attached whatsoever, which I’m guessing means it was a late addition.

I asked at the council meeting what the Telus update exactly was and Allison told me it had to do with Telus “kiosks” in town. Apparently the “kiosks” will be wrapped with a history theme.

I asked if there was any discussion of “fibre” during the meeting, and Allison told me she had “no update for you on that.”

Back in November, I broke the story that 313 homes in the district had not had Telus Fibre Optic installed. Telus was supposed to redesign the ninth fibre serving area in January, come to an agreement with the town, and then build soon after that once summer arrived.

April is now almost over and residents are still waiting for an official update. How long do the 313 homes have to wait to find out what is happening? Your guess is as good as mine.

Previous story
Fishin’ Corner: Boating safety, it’s your responsibility.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Students help complete new NISS totem pole

“When you are done it’s beautiful hand-carved art”

Blaney warns fraudulent CRA tax calls are on the rise

“We are asking people to please be careful.”

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Students ‘wow’ at Annual Regional Science Fair

Kids from accross the North Island show off their science projects

Port Hardy Fire Rescue celebrates 50th anniversary

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) is gearing up for a big anniversary… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Tyson’s Thoughts: Where’s the agendas?

It is not mandatory for the District of Port Hardy to publish their agendas online.

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

Most Read

  • Tyson’s Thoughts: Where’s the agendas?

    It is not mandatory for the District of Port Hardy to publish their agendas online.