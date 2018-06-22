PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? email editor@northislandgazette.com.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Windmill blade display a good idea for Port Hardy?

Rotary is clearly a powerful entity, and it’s interesting to see how they interact with council.

My thoughts are a day late this week as I couldn’t think of anything pertinent to write about.

Should I write a sequel to my previous editorial on the Town of Port McNeill banning recreational cannabis? That one certainly caused a lot of discussion.

However, that might be too much marijuana content in the paper this week, so I think I will hold off on that and choose something else to write about instead.

How about let’s discuss the Port Hardy windmill blade display? Sounds good to me.

It was pretty cool to see how Dale Dorward and the Milligans went straight at Port Hardy council and told them exactly why the windmill blade project should be erected and what they wanted out of it once it’s installed.

Council shot the project down once in the past due to various reasons, but Dale, Rick and Bill kept it alive behind the scenes and managed to bring it back for another showdown, where this time they were able to get an agreement put in place that was satisfactory to them (the district will gain ownership of the blade once it’s installed and the district will also pay the fees if it ever has to be removed).

The Port Hardy Rotary Club is clearly a pretty powerful entity, and it was interesting to see how they interact with Port Hardy council when it comes to projects being built inside the town’s boundaries.

Should the windmill blade actually be put on display, though?

I’ve heard some good arguments from both sides on the issue, and I think it all boils down to this.

Coun. John Tidbury had a good point during the meeting about the windmill blade being seen as a tourist attraction, and I think if it helps bring in more tourism dollars to our beautiful town then it’s well worth the investment.

Keep in mind the rotary club is paying all the fees to have it installed, so the only costs the district might have to incur is for upkeep (hopefully no one vandalizes it!) and a theoretical $29,000+ bill if the blade ever has to be removed.

Why do I say the bill is theoretical? Because there was also another estimate for removing it that was as low as $10,000.

I’m sure there are other ways the district could have it removed and taken away that are even cheaper than those, they just haven’t looked in to them yet.

To reiterate my point from before, we need to capitalize on tourism initiatives and attract people to come here and spend their money. The entire Tri-Port should be coming up with more outside-the-box kind of thinking towards tourism, because it’s a lucrative market that we should be tapping in to more than we already are.

Port McNeill has the world’s largest burl, Port Hardy will now have the windmill blade display, and Port Alice has a 100+ year old pulp mill and sea otters.

It’s definitely a start in the right direction.

Previous story
Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Just Posted

Mayor says there is still ample time for town to form marijuana committee

“We could have started a year ago and still perhaps been in the same place.”

Love North Island Society’s dance raises $1,162 for Port Hardy food bank

“It wasn’t just a dance, but a dance party.”

North Island to get new highway maintenance contractor

Ministry provides update on North Island projects and services

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement officials consider privacy risk

Most Read

  • Tyson’s Thoughts: Windmill blade display a good idea for Port Hardy?

    Rotary is clearly a powerful entity, and it’s interesting to see how they interact with council.