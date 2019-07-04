PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is usually a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? email editor@northislandgazette.com.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Write letters to the editor

Port Hardy local Wilhelm Waldstein is by far our most prolific letter writer.

What’s been going on in the North Island lately?

Every Thursday morning I check my email and every Thursday I end up disappointed.

What do I mean by that, you might be wondering?

I’m talking about a lack of letters to the editor. Come on, people. I’d really love to hear from all of the true North Island residents that faithfully read the North Island Gazette every week via letters to the editor.

I’ve been working here for almost four years now and it’s always been very rare that we get any letters, which to me is a shame and a real missed opportunity for locals to speak their mind.

Wilhelm Waldstein is by far the most prolific letter writer, and I thank him for caring about his community so much that he takes the time out of his day to write down his thoughts and send them to me.

Sure, his thoughts might be a bit all over the place sometimes, but by and large his stuff is a pretty good read with interesting anecdotes on North Island history and other worldly issues.

I guess the point I’m trying to make here is that the North Island Gazette has always been a place where you can share your opinions openly, and I want it to stay that way.

Be creative, write letters, op-ed’s, whatever you want. So long as it fits the guidelines (no hate speech or offensive material will be tolerated), then by all means let’s get some discussion going.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neeta Creek falls

