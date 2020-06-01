Universal basic income is a good thing

‘I’ve always loved change, so I’m rooting for a different way of life altogether’

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? email editor@northislandgazette.com.

Hello and welcome back to Tyson’s Thoughts.

Breaking news — The North Island Gazette office is once again open for business so please stop by and see us if you need anything (social distancing rules still apply, please be mindful of spacing). As per usual, we are open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Now, with that out of the way, what shall I write about this week? I don’t really have a lot of opinion-type things on my mind these days as I’m busy chasing stories and taking photographs, but let’s see what I can come up with.

It really is a strange new world since COVID-19 hit. I often wonder if life will ever go back to the way it was before. But should we hope for things to return to the way they previously were, or should we hope for something new to spring from the ashes of COVID-19?

I guess it depends on how you perceived the world before the pandemic hit. If you didn’t enjoy life before, then obviously you will be cheering for something new.

If you loved the old way of life, then chances are you will be struggling to adapt to change and wishing for a return to how things used to be.

Me personally, I’ve always loved change, so I’m rooting for a different way of life altogether.

So what exactly would I change?

Well, for starters, one immediate thing I’d like to see implemented is a universal basic income system. This would be a continuous payment plan made to all persons regardless of income. I know, we already have two main income-support programs in place for dealing with the coronavirus crisis, but realistically speaking, it’s not enough and there’s always less fortunate people who end up slipping through the cracks or get stuck having to pay back monies owed at tax time (not to mention any monies deferred).

With a guaranteed universal basic income system, people would be less worried about the future, could breathe easier knowing there will always be some kind of funds coming into their bank account, and I think it would really have a positive effect on mental health. I know I personally feel great whenever my bank account is flush.

I won’t get into the debate on how a universal basic income would affect taxes, as sometimes you need to put the health and safety of people who are less fortunate ahead of those who can afford the extra hit to their wallet.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter