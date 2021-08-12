Vacation is good for the soul, and so is swimming in the ocean

It’s always fun for me to go back to Nanaimo and visit the city

I had a really enjoyable vacation, and because of that, I’m in a good mood and my fingers are feeling lightning fast as I type this column out.

If you’re wondering what I was up to during my time off, well, I hung out with my family, watched movies, played video games, went swimming at the beach, and also travelled down to my adopted hometown of Nanaimo.

It’s always fun for me to go back to Nanaimo. It’s where I went to university and then spent another five or six years living in the city learning about life as an adult, or maybe I should say pretending to be an adult? I never have been too good at “adulting” in the normal sense of the word.

Basically, my time in the city was spent hunting for rare items at thrift shops, meeting up with old friends, eating at various restaurants, drinking beers, swimming in the ocean, and just getting cooked by the 30+ degree weather.

The best part of the trip was definitely going to Gina’s Mexican Cafe for dinner (where I stuffed my face with a massive plate of beef nachos), and then hitting up Piper’s Lagoon for an evening swim after.

I had a couple drinks with dinner, so when my friend and I got to the beach I was in a relaxed mood as I walked into the surf and felt the warm, salty water roll over my feet.

I quickly dove in and swam out into deeper water.

There were no waves at all, the sun was slowly setting, and there I was, just floating on my back and letting the ocean take over, pulling me this way and that.

Minutes passed as I floated there staring up at a perfectly blue sky with no clouds in sight, before I finally turned and looked at just how far I’d drifted from the beach.

Farther than I had expected, but not too far out that I was in any kind of danger so I kicked my legs and swam back to the shore, where I sat down in the shallow water and stared out at the horizon.

I remember thinking that it was a perfect moment in time. It was, and I’ll never forget it.

