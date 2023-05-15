The Numata group in 2018. (Submitted photo)

15 visitors from sister city Numata will be arriving to Port Hardy this summer

After three years, international travel is now open and Numata plans to send a delegation to Port Hardy this summer.

The Port Hardy Twinning Society and the District of Port Hardy need your help finding billets/homestays for visiting students from Numata.

There is a delegation coming to Port Hardy this July and they will be here for Filomi Days. We are looking for families to host a student for around seven days. The delegation does plan to be in Port Hardy for Filomi Days which is July 14-15-16. They have just started to arrange their travel so we don’t have actual dates as yet.

Expected visitors 15 total: Four junior high school students (one boy + three girls), seven High School students (one boy and six girls), one group leader, two chaperones, and one translator.

A student in your home would need his/her own bedroom. These are young people from a small town of similar size to Port Hardy, they may feel overwhelmed or tired some days and need a quiet place of their own. We have had siblings share rooms so that the family can host.

They will have little or no English. That is part of what makes the exchanges so rewarding, how you learn to communicate and become friends with someone from another country and culture.

Their schedule while they are here is all organized by the Twinning Society and the District of Port Hardy. Every day the group will have places to go and activities to do. We generally work some combined visitor/homestay activities (bowling, beach day, pizza night) into the schedule.Most d ays you would drop off your guest in the morning at a designated place and picked up in the late afternoon. This is a great opportunity to learn first hand a little bit of Japanese language and culture. If you are interested in hosting a student, please contact Leslie Driemel, Port Hardy Twinning Society email: esco1141@telus.net Tel: 250-949-2315.

