33rd annual Rotary Auction raises $50,000 gross profit

The Rotary Auction is an annual joint project between the Port Hardy and Port McNeill clubs.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Left to right, rotarians Frank MacLean, Bill Milligan, Janet Dorward and Dale Dorward were announcing bids on the microphone live on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderbird Mall in Port Hardy.

The 33rd annual Rotary Auction was another big success for the North Island.

Port Hardy Rotarian Dale Dorward said they auctioned off around $80,000 worth of items and they made $50,000 gross profit from the two-day event. After expenses, the final net total was around $42,000.

Dorward said the Port Hardy Rotary Club doesn’t have a specific project in mind that they are planning to put the proceeds toward, but did mention they are working on a neat idea for a bike path from Storey’s Beach to the Hardy Bay Estuary.

