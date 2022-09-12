Annual Terry Fox Run returning to Carrot Park in Port Hardy on Sept. 18

Registration for the event will start at 9 a.m. and the run will officially kickoff at 10 a.m.

Port Hardy’s annual Terry Fox Run is returning to Carrot Park once again on Sept. 18.

Run organizer Janet Dorward noted registration for the fundraiser event will start at 9 a.m. and the run will officially kickoff at 10 a.m.

“It’s a 1 km or 5 km walk/run, and this year we’ve got Port Hardy Recreation’s Creation Station event being held at the park, so there will be lots of family entertainment in addition to our usual activities,” she said, adding that Mayor Dennis Dugas will be on hand to give an opening speech.

Dorward said the fundraising goal this year is $2,000, and as of Monday’s press deadline, Port Hardy has so far raised $1,095.

Go to https://run.terryfox.ca/3007 to donate or register for the Port Hardy run.

