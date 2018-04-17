April Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (April 18 - 25)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

April 21

D.I. Wine Ladies Night at the MakerSpace. “follow your heART” Mixed Media Class hosted by creative talent Robyn Altmiks. Must be 19+. Tickets $35 each. https://www.pmkidsinmotion.com/tickets/

April 21

Hawaiian Luau 2018. Dinner – BBQ Pig and Ribys by Peter Dicken with travelling Traeger grill. Entertainment by R&B vocalist Deborah Emery and Magician Kevin Ogren. Held at the Lions Hall. Tickets at $50 at Harbourside Pharmacy.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum has re-opened! Open Wed to Sat from 10:00 am to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Honour Your Health Challenge. 13 week program. Runs twice a week for a 30-60 minute light warm-up and jog routine. Monday and Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m. Contact Stephanie Nelson, Building Blocks Coordinator 250-230-1132.

Ongoing

Smalltown Swing lessons and dance. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (when available). To keep up-to-date on events join the Smalltown Swing Facebook group.

April 22

Dinner and a movie at Port Hardy Baptist Church. Playing Paddington 2. Two shows! 3:30 p.m. at 6:00 p.m. $2 dollars per person. There will be a concession with hot dogs, pop, chocolate bars and chips! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

April 21

Seedy Saturday! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Island Mall. Seed Swap, Farmer’s Market, Workshops, Kid’s Activities, and Concession. Admission by donation. For more info email phfarmersmakret@gmail.com.

April 23 & 24

The British Columbia Breast Screening Van is coming to Port Hardy. It will be located at the Thunderbird Mall Parking Lot. Please call 1-800-663-9203 for an appointment.

April 28

Market at the Thunderbird Mall! Crafters, Home businesses, pop up shops, costs $10 a table. Call 250-949-8623 for more info!

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Meditation Group. Mondays at 1:00 pm. Group will meet at Denise’s Seaview apartment. Spiritual discussions, all beliefs welcome. Phone 1(250)-213-6476 for more information.

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

Sointula

April 21-22.

Doug Innes Memorial Spring Bird Count at the Sointula Athletic Hall. 1:30 p.m on the 21: Update on Purple Martins in Rough Bay and Rare Visitors to Malcolm Island with Gord Curry and at 2:30 pm ’ In the land of forests and Birds and Beyond’ with Jenn and Darren Bishop. Sunday April 22 starting outside the Sointula Co-op 9:00 a.m for the 18th annual Malcolm Island Spring Bird Count. For more info email Annie at akoch@shaw.ca.

Alert Bay

April 28

Dancestreams Youth Dance Company presents “Piece by Piece” with special guest artist Dawn Briscoe at the Alert Bay Community Hall at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.

May 26

Peter Robinson Author reading at the Cook Shack Hall from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Peter Robinson is an English-Canadian crime writer. He is best known for his crime novels set in Yorkshire featuring Inspector Alan Banks. Free to attend. Sponsored by the Alert Bay Public Library and Islandlink Library Federation.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

– Games Night at Sointula Library! Get together for board games from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Mar. 1 – 29. Ages 10 years and up.

– Mother Goose on the Go!

Drop in with children ages 0 – 7 years for rhymes, crafts and stories at:

· Port McNeill Library, the first Saturday of each month, 11-11:45 am.

· Sointula Library, Wed., Mar. 14 and 28, from 10:15 – 11:15 am.

– Book Clubs:

Port Hardy Book Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 6:30 pm. Smile, chuckles and light conversation guaranteed! Call 250-949-6661 for more information or Drop in.

The Book Slugs Book Club (BSBC) is meeting at the Sointula Library March 27, 6:30 – 8 pm. Drop in. Adults

Frigon Book Club meets every second Thursday at the Port Alice Library from 6:30 – 8 pm. Next dates: Mar. 8 and 22. Drop in and check out the great smiles, conversation and what they’re reading.