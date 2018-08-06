August Hot Spots for the North Island!

Check out all the cool events happening on the North Island in August.

Ongoing

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in the event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

August 17 – 19

Ocra Fest. One of the best parts of living and playing by the ocean is watching Orcas (Killer Whales) that travel through the Broughton Archipelago. Celebrating our favourite cetaceans, the biggest annual event in Port McNeill is OrcaFest August 17 & 19. This year’s theme is All Around the World. Small town spirit shines through starting with a parade winding through town that includes everything from youngsters on their decorated bicycles to huge logging trucks. Pounds of candy and goodies are given out so make sure you get a ring side seat. The party continues downtown and at the waterfront. Fill a bag with fresh produce and wares from local artisans at the Farmer’s Market. There are plenty of games for kids, a salmon barbecue and feel the rhythm of live music. And don’t miss the OrcaFest Comedy Play happening at the Gate House Community Theatre August 17 & 18. (via Karen Stewart with Tourism Vancouver Island North).

August 22

Dive in Movie Event at the Gate House Theatre!

August 25

Hyde Creek Music Festival. It’s official ! Hyde Creek’s first music festival is on for August 25th. 4 p.m. to 12 am. Littlehead, Joss and the Alternates, Jeckyll N’ Hyde, The Shifters, and Jasmine Wietzkel! Tickets $20 at Hyde Creek Petro-Can or PharmaChoice. We would welcome any and all volunteers who can help us host a safe and successful event. You will get free admission and collectors addition event shirt, be the envy of all your friends. Contact Gord or Randy.

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum Summer Hours open 10:00 a.m to 5:00 pm. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader” exhibit on until September!

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Meat Draws every Saturday at the Port Hardy Legion @ 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Ongoing

Filomi Days Committee needs volunteers for next years FILOMI’s Days! Start planning now for the 2019 celebration. Why not get involved now!

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

Ongoing

Meat Draws at the Legion. Every Friday evening we have a Meat Draw. Variety of fresh meats from FP Foods. Tickets are $1.00 each. Each week we have a variety of fresh meats for the draw.

August 12 & 26

Sunday Market in the Larry Pepper Room at the Community Centre from 11 – 2:00 p.m. Welcoming new vendors. For more information call Rose at 250-284-3515 or Polly at 250-284-6252. Find us on Faceboo @ Port Alice Community Market.

Aug 10,11, 12

Sointula Salmon Days. This old school and totally cool festival brings people back to their origins of commercial fishing. Celebrating abundance from the ocean and showcasing wild and sacred salmon. After the parade find out if the reigning Salmon King and Queen keep their crowns one more year or will they be dethroned? Sit down to a wild salmon dinner caught, prepped and prepared by “old timers” and then dance the night away with live music by the band XLR8. Two days of eating, drinking and celebrating all things salmon. (via Karen Stewart with Tourism Vancouver Island North)

Aug 10,12

The Rainforest Circus presents Submerged. August 10th 5 p.m., Aug 12. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. Part of the Sointula Salmon Days Festivities. Bere Point Park. The Rainforest Circus is just that: a circus in the forest! With aerialists in the trees, original music, and soundscape, clowns, dance, story and installations woven together into a live performance. Tickets available at the Sointula Resource Centre or online at http://deercrossingtheartfarm.org/submerged/

Ongoing

T’sasala Cultural Group.Traditional Dance Performance in the Big House. Thursday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Admission $20 per adult, $10 per child. www.tsasalaculturalgroup.com.

Ongoing

U’Mista Cultural Centre Summer Programs. Free Cultural Workshops. Everyone Welcome. Tues to Friday 10:00 – 12:00 & 1:00 – 3:00. Drop in for a bit or attend the whole thing. Aug 1-4 Cedar Weaving with Donna, Aug 15 -18 Blanket Making with Terri, Aug 8 -11 Carving demo with Morris.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.

Ongoing