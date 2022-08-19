Autism charity raffle gets big grand prize donated from the Applewood Auto Group

The grand prize Ford Maverick truck is currently on display at the Port Hardy Applewood

A provincial autism charity serving Port Hardy and other areas throughout Vancouver Island is getting a special boost during uncertain funding times with the help of Applewood Auto Group.

The annual AutismBC Raffle and 50/50 gives British Columbians a chance to purchase a ticket to win a Ford Maverick XLT Truck donated by Applewood, with ticket proceeds supporting AutismBC programs.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” says Julia Boyle, Executive Director of AutismBC. “The funds we raise through the raffle are critical to enabling us to offer our programs to the autism community. As the economy becomes more challenged, charities and non-profits like us are vulnerable. We are grateful to our corporate partners like Applewood Auto Group, and our other raffle prize donors and sponsors, as well as ticket buyers for their support.”

According to the charity, one in every 32 children in British Columbia is diagnosed with autism. AutismBC has been supporting autistic people and their families since 1975 with information, workshops, social connections, and support from regional resource teams with lived experience in autism.

This is the third year in a row that Applewood Auto Group has donated a vehicle to the charity’s raffle. “Applewood Auto Group is proud to support autism awareness and acceptance through our donation of a Ford Maverick XLT for the annual Autism BC raffle,” said Brent Sayles, COO and Managing Partner of Applewood Auto Group. “Every ticket purchase helps AutismBC provide resources and opportunities for people with autism and their families. We believe in the power of inclusion and hope you’ll join us in celebrating diversity. Thank you for your support!”

The Grand Prize Ford Maverick truck is currently on display at the Port Hardy Applewood at 7150 Market Street. Raffle tickets are just $20 and are available at www.autismbc.ca/raffle. The early bird prize draw deadline is midnight Aug. 18 and final draw deadline is midnight Sept. 22.

For more information about AutismBC visit www.autismbc.ca.

