A Vernon photographer gave away 20 newborn sessions to babies whose photography bookings have been disrupted by COVID-19. (Image Studios photo)

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Babies born during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a bunk deal.

Not only are far fewer snuggles on hand as relatives and friends distance themselves, but some very precious moments are being missed. Newborn photo shoots are among them.

With more time on her hands since her studio has been shut down due to the coronavirus, Vernon photographer Fiona Forshaw started thinking about all the Kodak moments she was missing.

“Part of me is trying to make sense of things. I’m definitely an extrovert and I love people and working and creating,” said Forshaw, who owns Image Studios. “I’m spending time with my family and I love every moment but my heart misses creating memories.”

Therefore Forshaw put out a call to hear from parents who have been prevented from getting photos of their new babies due to the pandemic.

“I just gave away 20 mini sessions to families whose newborn photos were interrupted by COVID-19,” said Forshaw.

It’s just one way the local businesswoman and mom is giving back amid these tough times.

She’s also given away some school photo sessions and is hoping to be open in the fall to get back to creating more precious moments.

READ MORE: Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

READ MORE: School bus delivers Easter surprise to Enderby students

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Just Posted

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

First confirmed case of COVID-19 announced just off of Northern Vancouver Island

According to the Village of Alert Bay, Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Areas inside of the Regional District of Mount Waddington ask tourists to stay away

‘Visit later seems to fit’

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19,… Continue reading

Drive-through bridal shower a way to improvise during COVID-19

Family and friends share the love socially distanced in an Island town parking lot

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

Most Read