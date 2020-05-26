Dave Hall from Badinotti hands over the $2,500 donation to Andy Cornell, Port Hardy Food Bank Manager. (Submitted photo)

Badinotti makes cash donations to North Island food banks

‘it’s fantastic that they are supporting community organizations like this’

Badinotti Net Services Canada donated $2,500 (each) to the Campbell River Food Bank and the Port Hardy Food Bank.

“As things seems to be back to normal, there’s still many with reduce income and the food banks have been facing challenges in having stable protein to offer,” stated Badinotti via email. “Usually grocery stores have surplus meat products to donate but during the pandemic this has not been the case. Either due to consumer hoarding or other factors (meat packaging companies experiencing covid outbreaks), food banks are low on stable protein. The BC Salmon Fishers Association is presently looking at a second round of canned salmon donation for Canada wide distribution.

“For our part, we wanted to provide a cash donation to be used directly by the local food banks to stock protein or to keep investing in protective equipment and cleaning supplies for their volunteers.”

RELATED: Save On Foods and Harvest Food Bank team up

Harvest Food Bank Manager Andy Cornell was thrilled to receive the donation, stating it was “excellent— we’re the busiest we’ve ever been, lots of people who’ve never needed a food bank before are coming, so we’re getting new people every week.”

Cornell noted the entire donation would be going towards food, and above all else, “it’s fantastic that they are supporting community organizations like this, they are a valuable member of our local community, and it’s really awesome when companies step up to the plate during tough times.”

Coronavirus Food Bank

Port Hardy Fire Rescue adapts to new realities amidst COVID-19

