Bake sale at Eagle View Elementary School raises funds for striking loggers

Katelynn Bowes Grade 4/5 class at Eagle View Elementary School in Port Hardy organized and hosted a bake sale on Dec. 12 to fundraise for families who have been affected by the now sixth month long loggers strike.

“We were just having a conversation about what’s happening to our communities with the logging strike and how it’s affecting families, and then the kids came up with a lot of different ways they wanted to raise money and support our community,” said Bowes when asked about the bake sale.

She noted the event took “lots of planning — they put their ideas down on our board in the classroom, we brainstormed what was going to have to happen, and they all came together and did the baking, identified what was needed, and we organized different roles for all the kids to have.”

Altogether 26 kids baked everything that was for sale, and they all played a hosting role (cashiers, merchants, greeters etc.) during the event.

Bowes added she’s really proud of the youth for “putting their heart and soul into this and doing something positive for the community while representing their school and their families really well.”

Grade Five student Elliah said her role for the day was being “a greeter at the front door of the multipurpose room” and that she had baked gingersnaps with sprinkled candy cane on top of white chocolate for the bake sale.

She added her favourite thing about the event was “Probably getting it all set up, that was fun, and doing the signs” and that she wanted to say “Thank you to everybody that actually did something.”

