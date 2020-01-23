Book reading: The Blue Haired Girl

Adam Hayes will be at the Book Nook (inside Cafe Guido) Feb. 1 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Adam Hayes proudly holds up a first edition copy of ‘The Blue Haired Girl’, a fantasy novel he wrote while going through chemotherapy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Adam Hayes will be at the Book Nook (inside Cafe Guido) Feb. 1 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for a reading of his dark fantasy novel, The Blue Haired Girl.

Hayes is a cancer survivor and came up with the idea for The Blue Haired Girl while in the hospital receiving chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. During one exceptionally long treatment secession, he decided to use the opportunity to follow his dream and write a fantasy book. Thus, the dark fantasy books, The Zoltan Chronicles, were born.

Check out his work at www.thezoltanchronicles.com.

