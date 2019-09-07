PORT ALICE IMAGES, DOUGLAS BRADSHAW PHOTOGRAPHY Douglas Bradshaw took this stunning nature photo at Spruce Bay’s Old Growth Trail.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A foggy old growth trail

“Walking about in the forest looking for an image in the fog is a soul refreshing experience”

What happened to ‘Fogust’ on the North Island? It seems like it failed to show.

I guess I’ll look for it in September when I head out to do some forest photography. Fog can be great for creating separation between subjects, enhancing the mood of an image and acting as a natural vignette.

I particularly like some fog when taking images in the forest. Especially when the early morning sun’s rays light up the dew on a leaf or a spider’s web or old man’s beard hanging from a tree.

Walking about in the forest looking for an image in the fog is a soul refreshing experience. Even if the walk produces no images, the feeling of being in tune with the forest is enough. Open your mind, be keen to your surroundings and be prepared.

Don’t forget to carry all the safety items you’ll need to get back safely.

In this weeks photo, which I took in Spruce Bay’s Old Growth Trail, the fog created separation amongst the trees for a more interesting image. I kept the enhancing of the image to a minimum as I feel overdoing saturation or vibrance gives the image an unnatural look.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

