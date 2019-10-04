Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: All great photos have good light

“Try using a lens that is different from what we usually see the subject”

PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw snapped this photo of two ducks paddling together in the shimmering gold light.

If you are not finding anything interesting to photograph, there are a couple of ways I use to break out of that creative block.

First thing I will do is to minimalize the scene. Sometimes when you look at the scene, you may think that you have to capture it all. Instead of trying capture the whole scene, try focusing only on one part of the scene and eliminate the distractions.

Try using a wide angle or a telephoto lens. I will change lenses so that I am capturing the subject in a way that is different from what our eyes see. A cropped sensor and a 35mm lens or a full frame sensor and a 50mm lens are similar to what our eyes see. Try using a lens that is different from what we usually see the subject.

Look for the light. All great photos have good light. In the photo of these two pintails I took the other day, I eliminated from the scene all the other ducks, a tree, the area in shadow and most of the foreground to highlight just the these two paddling together in the shimmering gold light.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years.

He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw