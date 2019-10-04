PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw snapped this photo of two ducks paddling together in the shimmering gold light.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: All great photos have good light

“Try using a lens that is different from what we usually see the subject”

If you are not finding anything interesting to photograph, there are a couple of ways I use to break out of that creative block.

First thing I will do is to minimalize the scene. Sometimes when you look at the scene, you may think that you have to capture it all. Instead of trying capture the whole scene, try focusing only on one part of the scene and eliminate the distractions.

Try using a wide angle or a telephoto lens. I will change lenses so that I am capturing the subject in a way that is different from what our eyes see. A cropped sensor and a 35mm lens or a full frame sensor and a 50mm lens are similar to what our eyes see. Try using a lens that is different from what we usually see the subject.

Look for the light. All great photos have good light. In the photo of these two pintails I took the other day, I eliminated from the scene all the other ducks, a tree, the area in shadow and most of the foreground to highlight just the these two paddling together in the shimmering gold light.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years.

He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Previous story
Port Alice Business Fair has a quiet but informative night

Just Posted

Vehicle goes off the road on Bear Cove Highway

“A camper-style van was found on its side, wedged between trees and partway down a steep embankment”

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

OPINION: BC requires healthy rural roots

At UBCM, small communities were saying they no longer want to be ignored.

Port Alice Business Fair has a quiet but informative night

There were 15 exhibits and 14 attendees at the business fair this year.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island Part 2

Check out more of Raz’s incredible mural work at http://www.razmurals.com/

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Canadian Mint presses unique coin designed by Island artist

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Rescued horse in Cowichan Valley goes from problem child to champion

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Most Read