Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw captures a new family of geese floating together at the Neroutsos estuary.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neroutsos estuary

“In this image, I captured a new family of geese amongst the green background of spring.”

April and May are the months you’ll find me wandering around the estuaries here on the North Island.

My favourites are Neroutsos estuary just south of the pulp mill, Rupert Arm and Cluxewe Marsh area. I really like capturing the fresh new growth and vibrant colours of spring time.

Quite often I’ll see day old deer fawns laying low in the grass or ducklings and goslings paddling along with their parents. I make it my first priority to not stress or bother any of the wildlife since the fawns can easily get separated from their Mother and the young birds are unable to fly.

I have a pop-up photo blind that I set up along the edge of the estuary river with a camp chair to sit on and a thermos of coffee and let nature come to me.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw.

