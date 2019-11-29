Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Rupert Arm estuary

“I managed no images of trumpeter swans Tuesday but did get several kingfisher and hawk photos”

I heard that a number of Trumpeter Swans have been staying out at the Rupert Arm estuary so my dog and I headed out there Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a few images of them.

I parked the truck along Hardy Main and with my camera packsack and my fold up photo blind plus a camp chair and tripod in hand, I walked the short distance through the woods and then on to the estuary flats. I fell down only once, and considering the amount of gear I was packing, that’s pretty good.

As I came closer to the river I could see six swans just in front of me on the opposite side of the river. How could I get closer to them with out them seeing us, I wondered.

I set up the blind and from inside of it I walked with my gear, plus my dog, to the edge of the river. It started out well until my dog Benson couldn’t figure out what I wanted of him and he was soon on the outside of the blind.

I lifted up the blind for him to come back in, but he wanted no part of it and I ending up yelling at him “get in here”. I lifted up the blind for him to come back in and a gust of wind caught it and blew it out of my hand. I had to run after it and so did Benson, thinking this was some kind of a game. The swans had seen enough and moved out to the water. I managed no images of trumpeter swans on Tuesday but did get several kingfisher and hawk photos.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Christmas Tree Light Up brings joy to community struggling with loggers strike

