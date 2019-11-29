Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Rupert Arm estuary

I heard that a number of Trumpeter Swans have been staying out at the Rupert Arm estuary so my dog and I headed out there Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a few images of them.

I parked the truck along Hardy Main and with my camera packsack and my fold up photo blind plus a camp chair and tripod in hand, I walked the short distance through the woods and then on to the estuary flats. I fell down only once, and considering the amount of gear I was packing, that’s pretty good.

As I came closer to the river I could see six swans just in front of me on the opposite side of the river. How could I get closer to them with out them seeing us, I wondered.

I set up the blind and from inside of it I walked with my gear, plus my dog, to the edge of the river. It started out well until my dog Benson couldn’t figure out what I wanted of him and he was soon on the outside of the blind.

I lifted up the blind for him to come back in, but he wanted no part of it and I ending up yelling at him “get in here”. I lifted up the blind for him to come back in and a gust of wind caught it and blew it out of my hand. I had to run after it and so did Benson, thinking this was some kind of a game. The swans had seen enough and moved out to the water. I managed no images of trumpeter swans on Tuesday but did get several kingfisher and hawk photos.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

