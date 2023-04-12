Campbell River Salmon Fest, North Island Contemporary Dance Series and more see funding from province

Seven events get provincial help this year in North Island region

Seven North Island events, including Campbell River’s SalmonFest, will be receiving some funding from the province this year.

The provincial funding will help make sure local fairs, festivals and events continue throughout 2023 and 2024.

“As we continue to come out of the pandemic its more important than ever for people to come together and enjoy food and entertainment in their communities, said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “I am pleased that we are providing support to these important events.”

In the North Island, the events are receiving a total of $61,300 including $11,700 for the SalmonFest 2023 and $20,400 for the North Island Professional Contemporary Dance Series.

Funded events are:

– Campbell River Wine, Brews and Blues Fest by the Sea; Campbell River; $4,000

– Haig-Brown Festival; Campbell River; $2,000

– SalmonFest 2023; Campbell River; $11,700

– CR Live Streets – Summer 2023; Campbell River; $11,700

– Wings ‘n’ Wheels 2023; Campbell River; $3,100

– North Island Music Festival; Port McNeill; $8,400

– North Island/Central Professional Contemporary Dance Series; Sointula, Port Hardy, Alert Bay, Campbell River; $20,400

This investment into local events is part of the $30 million in one-time grants the province pledged for fairs, festivals, and events to continue the recovery of a vibrant and strong tourism industry and support our innovative arts industry in B.C.

This builds upon the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Program funding in 2021, which provided one-time grants for events to safely return after facing the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants for 2023 will support a range of events in locations all over B.C., and associated event costs.

