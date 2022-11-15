The Celtic Celebration dance recital will be held Nov. 27 at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Submitted photo)

Celtic Celebration dance recital coming to Gate House Theatre

This show has been running for 17 years now

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association is hosting its annual Celtic Celebration at the Gate House Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show will start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 cash per person and can be purchased at Shop Rite at Home (Port McNeill) or Café Guido (Port Hardy). We will also have raffle baskets and a 50/50 draw during the show (cash only for those too).

Teresa Engel teaches at studios in Port McNeill and Port Hardy throughout the week, she curates the entire Celtic Celebration show, and she sewed a number of the kilts and other outfits. She is assisted by Jennifer Barolet, who teaches one day a week in Port Hardy.

Some dancers started two months ago (September 2022) while others have been dancing for many years.

This show has been running for 17 years now. This year, dancers range in age from 3 to 20 years old. They are all very excited to showcase their skills and talent for the North Island!

