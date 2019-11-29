BILL McQUARRIE PHOTOS Santa arriving at Port McNeill’s Christmas Light Up ceremony.

Christmas Tree Light Up brings joy to community struggling with loggers strike

“It is times like this when community events are the most necessary”

The weather may have been typical November, but the Christmas spirit could not be dampened at this year’s Port McNeill Christmas Light Up celebrations.

Held last Sunday (Nov. 24) under rainy skies, Mayor Gaby Wickstrom noted the Christmas spirit was strong, declaring: “Who can’t help but get excited when Santa comes to town.”

It was a mood shared by many in the large crowd that included dozens of children waiting for Santa’s arrival.

Earlier that evening, ‘reliable sources’ within the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department reported seeing Santa’s sleigh landing near the airport. Those same ‘anonymous sources’ said that while some firemen stayed behind to look after his reindeer, others drove old Saint Nick into town in their fire truck.

While we were unable to confirm – before going to press – the exact details of what happened at the airport, we can confirm that Santa arrived in downtown Port McNeill that evening and he was in the fire truck.

Liza Furney, along with Councillor Shelley Downey and Pita Rosback, helped organize this year’s event and all three were a bit concerned if the combination of weather and the loggers strike might keep attendance or spirits down.

Furney recalled how well the ceremonies were attended the previous year, saying: “When we did last year’s light up, we couldn’t get over the response from people. We even received thank you cards in the mail.”

However, as this year’s event drew closer, she was uncertain about how the community might respond, adding, “This year, with the strike, we weren’t sure what people’s reactions would be. So it was so heart-warming to see the IGA parking lot fill up last Sunday night [despite] the pouring rain.”

Furney explained that seeing so many people this year showed how the Christmas spirit cannot be dampened and is still very much alive in Port McNeill. According to Furney, there is, “a sense of community the light up event [seems to] foster,” and that community spirit was enough for the organizing committee to say they are already starting to think about plans for next year.

Echoing Furney’s thoughts, Wickstrom noted how during the evening, “many people mentioned how much joy the light up ceremonies brought them.”

As mayor, she has been aware of the “current heaviness around the strike” and felt “it was especially important for our town to gather together,” adding, “It is times like this when community events are the most necessary.”

The Christmas Light Up has turned into a celebration many in the community can now count on. And on behalf of Port McNeill, Mayor Wickstrom extended her deepest gratitude to the businesses that made sure the Christmas Light up happened again this year.

– Bill McQuarrie article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
‘Logger’s Lunch’ takes over Senior Citizens Society building in Port Hardy

Just Posted

LETTER: WFP clears the air regarding ‘concessions’

“The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate”

High school wrestling is back at PHSS

I’ve had a couple people ask me “Tyson, what have you done… Continue reading

PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet

Artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have the impact of one live cut tree says Sierra Club

Woman arrested on Vancouver Island after RCMP report ‘drunken crime spree’

Qualicum Beach citizens and business owners alerted police to disturbance

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Most Read