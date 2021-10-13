The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.

City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards

Seven locals win in 20th year of city’s Environmental Stewardship Awards

The City of Campbell River honoured seven locals with awards for their work advancing sustainability and conservation initiatives.

Since 2001, the city has provided Environment Stewardship Awards each year to celebrate local environmental ambassadors. As part of this year’s program, individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth were eligible for recognition under six stewardship categories.

This year’s award winners were presented during BC River’s Day events at the Haig-Brown Festival on Sept. 26.

They include: Ricki Moore (Air Quality/Alternative Transportation), Ray Goodwin (Waste Reduction), Ian Moul (Habitat), Benji Bridle (Youth Special Recognition), Sandra Milligan (Environmental Excellence), Dawn Summer Langerak and Teena Edmundson (Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture).

“We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated conservationists who are doing great work protecting our environment and natural areas,” said Acting Mayor Charlie Cornfield. “They are exemplary role models, and the whole community benefits from their work and leadership. It is through this collaboration that more of this important work can be accomplished.”

