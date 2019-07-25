Combining Indigenous-led tourism with North Island College training

Tourism student Zoe Speck is putting her training to work at the Kwa’lilas Hotel in Port Hardy while she earns her tourism and hospitality management certificate at North Island College.

The Kwa’lilas is owned and operated by Kawatsi Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), the economic development arm of the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation. Since opening in 2017, the hotel has helped put Port Hardy on the map as a tourism hub and an emerging destination to host events and conferences.

Speck was among the first new hires at the Kwa’lilas. She started as a bartender and quickly advanced to become the restaurant supervisor and catering and events coordinator.

Speck began her Tourism and Hospitality Management certificate at NIC’s Mixalakwila campus in January of 2018 and is set to finish her training at the end of this year.

Born and raised in Alert Bay and a member of the ‘Namgis First Nation, Speck’s eyes light up as she describes working at the hotel and witnessing the growth of Indigenous-led tourism in the region.

“It’s a different sort of pride you have, being a First Nations person and growing up on the reserve and having that background,” she said. “It’s just so inspiring to be a part of a progressive, First Nations-owned and operated venture. It’s a big deal.”

“Our territory is so rich with resources and it’s a wonderful platform and base for people to come and experience tourism,” she continued. “Being part of that and having the opportunity to watch that grow and be sustainable in our communities is a great thing.”

Speck’s NIC tourism training has allowed her to excel in her current role and has opened new possibilities for her career. Her duties at the Kwa’lilas now include organizing catering for large tour groups and hiring and onboarding new staff, as well as other administrative responsibilities.

“The business communications training has been helpful as the restaurant supervisor and the human resource management training has been a big eye-opener as well,” said Speck. “A lot of what I’ve learned has been on the job, but my tourism education has really augmented that experience and given me a different perspective.”

“The certificate program and my instructors have given me a lot of motivation to think about what I can do within the industry,” she added. “When I started here, I didn’t think that this was going to be a career for me, but it’s opened up a lot of doors. The training I’ve received at NIC has been a big part of that.”

To learn more about NIC’s tourism and hospitality offerings, visit www.nic.bc.ca/tourism.

Previous story
B.C. breast cancer survivor to help others with cost of removing lymphoma-linked implants

Just Posted

FILOMI Days sees massive crowd arrive in town to enjoy weekend festivities

The North Island Gazette was at just about every event this weekend.

Rumble on the Runway returns to Port McNeill Airport

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

North Island Rising: Politicians never get it right. Or do they?

“I have always had a special place in my heart for small town governments”

Environmental awareness: The time to act is now

“By the year 2050, scientists are predicting that there will be more plastic in the sea than fish”

Port McNeill’s Gate House Theatre renovations begin – new chairs installed

All told, it cost $4,000 for the chairs.

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in central Vancouver Island

Jesse Wayne Goodale has July 25 appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Most Read