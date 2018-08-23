Community Futures BBQ fundraiser and open house coming up Sept. 7

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

Community Futures Mount Waddington, located at 14-311 Hemlock Street in Port McNeill, will be holding its annual BBQ Gazette Hamper Fundraiser & Open House on Friday, Sept. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The BBQ event will have $10 salmon or beef burgers with chips and a beverage. You can also come and tour Community Futures office and meet its board and staff!

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

For more information, please email info@cfmw.ca or call (250) 956-2220.

Previous story
NIC’s new Aboriginal Leadership certificate program

Just Posted

Community Futures BBQ fundraiser and open house coming up Sept. 7

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

NIC’s new Aboriginal Leadership certificate program

“There’s a high demand on Vancouver Island for workers with experience working with First Nations”

Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Mens Night results

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results Fourman Scramble.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Cattle prod use at B.C. bullriding event refuted by rodeo rep

Rodeo contractors and handlers take pride in care and welfare of the animals, CRA says

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

The Art of Elka Nowicka

Victoria artist uses layers of colour and glaze to create her paintings

WestJet cuts service due to revenue loss; Comox Valley Airport not affected

Despite cuts and changes to schedules on various routes within the country… Continue reading

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Most Read