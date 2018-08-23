Community Futures BBQ fundraiser and open house coming up Sept. 7

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

Community Futures Mount Waddington, located at 14-311 Hemlock Street in Port McNeill, will be holding its annual BBQ Gazette Hamper Fundraiser & Open House on Friday, Sept. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The BBQ event will have $10 salmon or beef burgers with chips and a beverage. You can also come and tour Community Futures office and meet its board and staff!

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

For more information, please email info@cfmw.ca or call (250) 956-2220.