Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised at this year’s bbq.

North Island Gazette Publisher Natasha Griffiths was first in line for Community Futures Mount Waddington’s annual Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund barbecue on Friday afternoon. Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised this year for the hampers. Also, be sure to keep your eyes open for more Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund related activities as the season progresses.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter