TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Community Futures Mount Waddington and Ragged Edge Community Network teamed up once again on Friday, Sept. 7, to hold their annual barbecue fundraiser in the pouring rain for The Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund, where they raised a grand total of $5,000!

Community Futures Mount Waddington’s General Manager David Mitchell was proud to say they have been supporting the hamper fund for eight years now, and they love that it’s a regional cause that helps everyone in need on the North Island.