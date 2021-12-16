(BC Movement Arts Society submitted photo)

Contemporary Dance Series coming to the North Island

The BC Movement Arts Society (www.bcmovementarts.com), based in Sointula on Malcolm Island, British Columbia, is excited to launch its new North Island Contemporary Dance Series featuring Canadian and international dance artists.

Bringing urban and rural together, BCMAS is one of the few professional dance organizations based in, and serving, rural and remote communities in Canada.This inaugural year features acclaimed dance artists from British Columbia, New York, England, Finland.

Presenting each of these talented and innovative artists in three North Island communities – Sointula, Port McNeill and Alert Bay – enables residents and the surrounding North Island population to experience exceptional professional dance in their own community without having to travel long distances to urban centres where contemporary dance is traditionally presented.

Each production presented in the series will have performances in:

* Sointula, Malcolm Island – (Finnish Organizational Hall and Athletic Hall)

Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 23 and 8:00 p.m.

* Port McNeill – (Gate House Theatre)

Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

* Alert Bay – (the ‘Namgis Lawrence Ambers Memorial Recreation Centre)

Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

BC Movement Arts, established in 2015, is led by co-founder and former professional dancer Mary-Louise Albert, who was the Artistic Managing Director of the Vancouver based international Chutzpah! Festival and Norman Rothstein Theatre from 2004 to 2019. Now based permanently in Sointula, Albert, along with a team of Advisors and a dedicated Board of Directors, is thrilled and grateful to be in the position to add this new annual presentation series providing unique presentation opportunities for professional dance artists and supporting the cultural and economic growth of rural and remote coastal BC.

