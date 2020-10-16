“Keep Christmas local,” said group organizer Tamara Meggitt. (Facebook images)

“Keep Christmas local,” said group organizer Tamara Meggitt. (Facebook images)

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the Christmas markets must go on! Just, differently

Online groups are connecting small vendors with Christmas shoppers

Picture a Christmas craft fair. It’s crowded, people are wearing sweaters and boots, winter coats slung over an arm, hot cider in hand, perusing local goods with the free hand. Handmade items are picked up, turned over, examined and put back on the table. Folks squeeze by each other and huddle around popular booths, lean in close and speak loudly to be heard over the din.

Not exactly COVID-19 safe.

Some Christmas fair hosts are trying to plan outside events or have secured venues that can support physical distancing, but many fairs have been cancelled out right leaving vendors with stacks of inventory and nowhere to sell.

For lots of people Christmas craft fairs are a beloved tradition. It’s just not Christmas without a craft fair, some aficionados might say.

Tamara Meggitt is hoping to help by creating localized groups on Facebook where these craft sellers can connect directly with would-be Christmas market shoppers. She started the North Island Christmas Market group on Facebook, and within a couple of days it had 500 members.

“It’s turned into a place to get to know your neighbours,” Meggitt said. “People have had no idea the kind of art coming out of their own backyards, so it’s been a connection place, too.”

There is an astonishing variety of items for sale. Driftwood sculptures, jewelry, soaps and skincare, fresh Christmas baking, wood work, fine art, small furniture items, lots of masks, children’s clothing, knit and crochet items, photography, preserved foods, flower arrangements decorations, scarves, and so much more.

RELATED: 12 weeks of Christmas — retailers speed up holiday plans in a daunting year

Vendors have made posts with photos of their products, introducing themselves. Shoppers are saying things like, “I was hoping you would find this. Love your stuff!” “These are so gorgeous in real life! I have two and just special ordered another one.” “I am super excited to purchase my Christmas gifts this year!”

The group is public, the verification questions required to join are simply: do you live on the North Island?, and are you a vendor or a shopper?

The group doesn’t facilitate payment, so vendors connect directly with shoppers and arrange for shipping or pick ups. Many have their own small websites to handle payment, and others will use e-transfers or similar.

The North Island Christmas Market is for Sayward and above, and a second group for the Comox Valley has caught the attention of Campbell River vendors as well as those in the valley.

“Keep Christmas local,” Meggitt encouraged.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alice’s Community Centre reopening for the fall
Next story
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Just Posted

“Keep Christmas local,” said group organizer Tamara Meggitt. (Facebook images)
Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the Christmas markets must go on! Just, differently

Online groups are connecting small vendors with Christmas shoppers

Black Press file photo
Additional charges approved from February drug bust in Port Hardy

‘Back on Feb. 17, RCMP members noticed a vehicle parked on Highway 19 Southbound just after midnight’

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
Three million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

Mahjong games will be limited to 8 participants. Instructors will be on hand. (Commons)
Port Alice’s Community Centre reopening for the fall

Get your mahjong on — with a mask, pre-registration and a temperature check

“People enjoy seeing the bears, but we’re not a zoo. They’ve got to be relocated before they become habituated,” said Port Alice resident Rose Klein Beekman. (BP file photo)
Bears in Port Alice inspiring online ruckus and munching through garbage

It’s a tale as old as, well, garbage bins

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death record in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The cover of the 2021 RASTA calendar. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, seven months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Most Read