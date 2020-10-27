Costume Crawl will return from 12-4 p.m. on Halloween

For more information on the Costume Crawl, check out Cafe Guido’s Facebook page.

Cafe Guido’s 14th annual Costume Crawl will be hitting the streets of Port Hardy from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The crawl is being extended this year to four hours to allow for extra time for trick-or-treating to avoid congestion and to help abide by public health recommendations for social distancing.

The Costume Crawl offers children and families the opportunity to trick or treat in a safe area during daylight hours.

