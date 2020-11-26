COVID-19: 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed. (Victor’s Secret 2019 - North Island Gazette file photo)

There will not be any men modelling bra’s in Port McNeill.

“As this may come as no surprise, it is with great sadness that there will not be a Victor’s Secret Event in January 2021,” stated organizer Cheryl Verbrugge on social media, who added that the show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hopefully, our 10 year anniversary will only be ‘postponed’ until a later date in 2021… Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you all soon.”

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members and walk down a catwalk modelling them to help raise money for North Island cancer patients who are in need of help with travel expenses and accommodations when they leave the North Island for treatments.

