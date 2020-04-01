A youngster bangs pots and pans in appreciation for North Island essential service workers. (Submitted photo)

COVID-19: North Islanders bang pots and pans to honour essential workers

‘Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us’

Pots and pans banging together have been heard loud and clear throughout the North Island communities every night at 7:00 p.m.

The reason? Appreciation for all of the essential service and front line workers who continue to show up day in and day out to do their jobs, despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

The idea for the pots and pans sounding off every night came from Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, who stated he actually got the idea from Ucluelet’s mayor, Mayco Noel. “He told me they would be trying it in their area, and I thought, you know what, that’s a great idea.”

After that, Dugas put the message out on his social media page for everyone in the North Island to join in and make noise at 7:00 p.m. to help acknowledge those who are putting their lives on the line by continuing to work during these stressful times.

“It’s actually been happening all around the world and it’s something that’s very important and amazing,” Dugas added. “Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us.”

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom agrees with Dugas and has been advocating on her social media page for her community to join in and do the same.

“7:00 p.m. is the best part of the day for me,” noted Wickstrom. “It warms my heart to hear all the noise and gratitude for our essential and front line workers.”

She added that she may or may not have started using her car alarm to help boost the noise level where she lives.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

COVID-19: North Islanders bang pots and pans to honour essential workers

‘Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us’

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Juvenile eagle

‘I was able to drive up close to it and get a few pictures without getting out of the truck’

Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2019-2020 wrestling season

Both Lamothe and Speck thanked Cleary for volunteering his time to sponsor the program.

First government licensed cannabis shop on Vancouver Island celebrates one year in business

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Vancouver Island’s ‘Project Draw Breath’ expands and diversifies to battle pandemic

Grassroots team working to up supplies of ventilators, other equipment during COVID-19 crisis

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read