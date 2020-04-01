COVID-19: North Islanders bang pots and pans to honour essential workers

‘Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us’

Pots and pans banging together have been heard loud and clear throughout the North Island communities every night at 7:00 p.m.

The reason? Appreciation for all of the essential service and front line workers who continue to show up day in and day out to do their jobs, despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

The idea for the pots and pans sounding off every night came from Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, who stated he actually got the idea from Ucluelet’s mayor, Mayco Noel. “He told me they would be trying it in their area, and I thought, you know what, that’s a great idea.”

After that, Dugas put the message out on his social media page for everyone in the North Island to join in and make noise at 7:00 p.m. to help acknowledge those who are putting their lives on the line by continuing to work during these stressful times.

“It’s actually been happening all around the world and it’s something that’s very important and amazing,” Dugas added. “Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us.”

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom agrees with Dugas and has been advocating on her social media page for her community to join in and do the same.

“7:00 p.m. is the best part of the day for me,” noted Wickstrom. “It warms my heart to hear all the noise and gratitude for our essential and front line workers.”

She added that she may or may not have started using her car alarm to help boost the noise level where she lives.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter