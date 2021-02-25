COVID-19: Port McNeill’s annual OrcaFest cancelled again

“We promise you that once we are safely able to do so, OrcaFest will be back!!”

OrcaFest, Port McNeill’s annual summer festival that takes place in August, has been cancelled.

Committee member Sequoia Coe made the announcement on social media, noting that “OrcaFest takes months of planning (we usually start in January), a lot of our energy, lost family time, mental fortitude, and copious amounts of organization, we didn’t think it felt right to start working on a large event that we realistically will not be able to put on again this summer,” said Coe. “We had high hopes that this year would be great, and make up for all of the things we missed out on last year. Realistically, that just wont be the case this summer.”

RELATED: OrcaFest 2019 was all about super heroes

RELATED: OrcaFest 2020 parade

She added the committee is hoping to be able to host a parade again this summer, one that will be “hopefully bigger and better than last year. So keep a look out for that announcement! We appreciate your support and understanding, and we promise you that once we are safely able to do so, OrcaFest will be back!!”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityFestival