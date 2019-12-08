It was another successful ‘Cram the Cruiser’ fundraiser in Port McNeill on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Bill McQuarrie - North Island Gazette)

‘Cram the Cruiser’ fundraiser returns to Port McNeill

Cram The Cruiser has traditionally been the single largest fundraiser for the local food bank.

The generosity of North Islanders has been well known for years, but if this year’s ‘Cram The Cruiser’ fundraiser is any indication, Port McNeill and the Broughton area residents have exceeded all previous expectations.

Despite the pressures of difficult economic times, area residents once again rallied behind the cause to ensure the food bank was well stocked and ready to assist anyone needing some local support.

Held this year on Saturday, Dec. 7, Cram The Cruiser has traditionally been the single largest fundraiser for Mount Waddington’s local food bank. Each year, the Port McNeill RCMP detachment along with family members and community volunteers, take over the parking lot in front of the IGA and collect food, gifts and cash donations for the Harvest Food Bank.

The rain held off for this year’s event and with the mild weather, the BBQ was fired up and those looking for a totally delicious – let’s not worry about calorie counting – smokie or hotdog were not disappointed.

The food was available by donation and for those looking for just a bit more than the ‘don’t worry my heart is healthy enough to handle this’ hotdog, there were plenty of cupcakes and packages of nuts & bolts to go around as well.

Cram the Cruiser is a national fundraising event where RCMP detachments from across the country spearhead local community efforts to make sure no one goes hungry in their town. For the last four years, the Port McNeill detachment has made sure that pledge of support has remained strong.

For those who missed last weekend’s Cram The Cruiser, there is still time to help with a donation to The Harvest Food Bank. Non-perishable foods, gifts or a cash donation can be dropped off at The Harvest Food Bank located at, 7120 Market St. in Port Hardy. Foods and gifts can also be left at any of the other local drop-off locations.

– Bill McQuarrie article

