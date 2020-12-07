The Port McNeill RCMP were busy raising food and cash donations for the Harvest Food Bank on Saturday. (Bill McQuarrie photos)

Cram the Cruiser made its return to Port McNeill on Saturday

The annual event raises food and donations for the Harvest Food Bank.

The Port McNeill RCMP continued giving back this year with their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are one of only a few detachments in BC holding the event this year. The RCMP were practicing social distancing and were all wearing masks while at the IGA parking lot on Saturday.

Regarding how much Cram the Cruiser raised at the event for the Harvest Food Bank, donations were on par with last year.

fundraiserRCMP

