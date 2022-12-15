Cram The Cruiser raises over $3,400 for A-Frame Food Distribution programs

On Dec. 10, the annual Cram The Cruiser fundraising event was outside of the Port McNeill IGA collecting donations.
All proceeds from the event were donated to the A-Frame Food Distribution which serves the North Island. Not only was the cruiser crammed with food over and over, there was also over $3,400 in cash donations.
The Port McNeill RCMP would like to say thank you for all the generous acts of giving.
