Cram The Cruiser raises over $3,400 for A-Frame Food Distribution programs

Port McNeill RCMP stop for a photo on Saturday (Dec. 10) outside the IGA at their annual December fundraiser, Cram The Cruiser, with all the proceeds raised going directly towards supporting the A-Frame Food Distribution programs. (Derek Koel photo)Port McNeill RCMP stop for a photo on Saturday (Dec. 10) outside the IGA at their annual December fundraiser, Cram The Cruiser, with all the proceeds raised going directly towards supporting the A-Frame Food Distribution programs. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill RMCP (left to right) Cst. Hlushko, Cst. Hatton, Cst. Viger and Sgt. Whitworth, stand with A-Frame Food Distribution organizers, Craig and Deborah Murray. (Submitted photo)Port McNeill RMCP (left to right) Cst. Hlushko, Cst. Hatton, Cst. Viger and Sgt. Whitworth, stand with A-Frame Food Distribution organizers, Craig and Deborah Murray. (Submitted photo)

On Dec. 10, the annual Cram The Cruiser fundraising event was outside of the Port McNeill IGA collecting donations.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the A-Frame Food Distribution which serves the North Island. Not only was the cruiser crammed with food over and over, there was also over $3,400 in cash donations.

The Port McNeill RCMP would like to say thank you for all the generous acts of giving.

