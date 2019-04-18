Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of scholarships and bursaries available to those interested in attending North Island College next year.

NIC has more than 520 awards worth $515,000 in total, which is up significantly from last year’s $412,000 available to 452 students.

“This is the fourth year in a row that we have seen substantial gains in the number and dollar value of awards available to students,” said Randall Heidt, executive director of the NIC Foundation. “We can’t thank our amazing donors enough for providing these life-changing awards.”

The awards are available to both current and future NIC students, including those coming directly from high school or returning to school to train for a new career.

With one online application, students become eligible for hundreds of awards based on their academic performance, financial need, career interests or community involvement.

“Our goal is to make the process as easy as possible for students,” said Heidt. “By filling out one application, students can apply for hundreds of available awards.”

Ilona Horgen, NIC Foundation board chair knows the difference the awards can make to students and communities.

“Investing in students is investing in our communities,” said Horgen. “Not only does it make an immediate difference by supporting students in their education, it makes a lasting difference in our communities as those students become health care professionals, business owners or tradespeople.”

The award application deadline is Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for an awards list and online application form.

To learn how you can assist NIC students or for more information, contact the NIC Foundation at 250-334-5074.

