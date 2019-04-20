Derina Harvey Band – Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock comes to Port Hardy

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Derina Harvey Band will be playing a high-energy live show, leaving many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats!

Season Finale! The North Island Concert Society is pleased to present the final concert of the 2018/2019 season with Derina Harvey Band at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Saturday, April 27.

Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock!

Fearless front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coast experience with a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as their own original jigs and reels. Their rocky, rhythmic undertow is layered with guitars, fiddle, and topped by Derina’s powerful voice. These transplanted east-coasters have earned a reputation with their high-energy live show, leaving many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats!

Derina Harvey Band is sponsored by Rotary Club of Port Hardy & Heron Bay Guest House.

Derina Harvey Band is the recent winner of the People’s Choice Award at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards. The group offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as an increasing amount of original material. The band has a rocky, rhythmic undertow; layered with guitars, fiddle, and topped by Derina’s powerful voice. dHb has been likened to a rockier version of Canada’s Great Big Sea, if fronted by Adele, and has earned a reputation as a high-energy live show.

The band has already covered a fair amount of Canada via the performing arts and festival circuits (over 180 performances since starting 2016), and is now poised to break into the United States, having been selected for three juried US showcases in the past year. The group’s showcase at the Arts Northwest Conference in Tacoma in 2017 garnered them the “Best Showcase” Award and resulted in numerous bookings in the Northwest. Their recent trips to showcase at the Western Arts Alliance conference in Las Vegas (August, 2018) and Performing Arts Exchange in Orlando (October, 2018) have already garnered interest across the US.

The band has two full length recordings to their credit. Their self-titled debut album (2013) has garnered radio airplay across Canada, and their second album Rove and Go (2016) has become even more widespread, being added at over 30 stations across Canada and tracking at #65 on CKUA’s top-played albums for 2016. The band is currently writing original material (latest single “The Fallen Man’s Daughter” – release date October 19th, 2018) and will release a full-length album of primarily original material in 2019.

Tickets are available online at www.niconcert.org

Or in the following places:

PORT HARDY Café Guido

Adults $35 Youth $10 (under 18)

FURTHER INFOMATION

northislandconcerts@gmail.com

@northislandconcerts

www.niconcert.org FROM ELIZABETH AMAN-HUME, Chair NICS

As a Board, we are committed to continuing the musical legacy built by the original founders of the NICS and it has been a privilege to present the 2018/2019 concert season. The music will play on with enough volunteers working together. We presently need more board members in order to sustain our commitment to be effective stewards of such a wonderful legacy. Do you like what you have seen and believe that a professional concert series is a significant asset to our community?

If so, we hope you will want to invest your time and talent and consider a leadership role on our Board of Directors.

Please contact us at by email at northislandconcerts@gmail.com or talk to us at the concert.

2018-2019 Board of Directors

Elizabeth Aman-Hume, Chair

Muffy Jones, Secretary

Verna Carlson, Treasurer

Malcolm Fleeton

Bob Nicholson

Sandra McLaughlin

John Tidbury

Sharon Whitehead