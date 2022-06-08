District of Port Hardy is prioritizing the community’s recovery from the pandemic

Contact general@porthardy.ca or call (250) 949 – 0409 if you’d like to get involved

The District of Port Hardy has partnered with Port Hardy Recreation and the Mother Goose/Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society to host several booths at this year’s Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market (PHFAM) in Carrot Park.

Following the bleak season of COVID-19, the district is prioritizing the community’s recovery from the pandemic by addressing their need for social engagement – and what better way than through joining the PHFAM and their existing programming.

District of Port Hardy councillor Pat Corbett-Labatt said, “In 2017, the Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market joined the North Island Farmers & Artisan Market (NIFAM). The NIFAM is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of supporting locals in home grown, homemade or home baked goods. I am proud to be a member of the PHFAM and the NIFAM which brings awareness and support to the local growers and artisans in Port Hardy.”

The district’s collaborative booths will feature the Creation Station, honouring local art through demonstrations and classes, the Recreation Station, celebrating activity through games, crafts and face painting, and the Mother Goose Corner, nurturing the fun of reading for kids through activities.

By adding more booths, the district and Port Hardy Recreation seek to add vibrance to the town’s dynamic Farmers & Artisans Market.

Port Hardy Recreation’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Naomi Heath, said, “Port Hardy Recreation wanted to bring fun and life back into the community by providing new programs and events for people to look forward to and to bring everyone together.”

Heath added, “The Farmers & Artisans Market encompasses all of this as we will be surrounded by locals enjoying the outdoors, checking out the vendors’ products and spending time in the community.”

Visit the market to see our community’s homemade goods, hear live music, participate in literacy and craft initiatives, and enjoy fitness demos and the performing arts happening this summer in Carrot Park.

If you would like more information about the booths, please reach out to general@porthardy.ca or call (250) 949 – 0409.

Market Dates

June 12, June 26, July 31, Aug. 14, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25

