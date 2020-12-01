Donate now to the Campbell River/North Island Shoebox Project

Please help brighten the Holidays for local women who are impacted by homelessness!
There is just over a week to go in The Campbell River Shoebox Project campaign which provides gifts for local vulnerable women. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Due to COVID-19 we are unable to provide gift-filled Shoeboxes this year but instead will be providing gift cards to disadvantaged women in our community. Donations are coming in but we still have quite a ways to go to meet our goal of 360 Gift cards valuing $50 for Campbell River and 50 in the North Island. To contribute you can:
1. Donate online or create a Virtual Shoebox at www.shoeboxproject.com from the comfort of your home by choosing the Campbell River Chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, donors may indicate this in the Notes section.
2. Drop off gift cards valuing up to $50 along with an inspirational message at North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way, Port Hardy)
For more information or to donate online visit www.shoeboxproject.com. Thanks for your generosity and support!