Donations continue roll in for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund on Nov. 25. (Submitted photo)

Donations continue to roll in for the Gazette’s Christmas Hamper Fund.

Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the hamper fund and Applewood GM and Applewood Ford also raised funds and did a toy drive. For every test drive during the month of November, Applewood donated $25 to the hamper fund, totalling $175 for Applewood GM and $225 for Applewood Ford.

Applewood employees hold up toys collected for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. (Natasha Griffiths photo)