Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund on Nov. 25. (Submitted photo)

Donations continue roll in for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

For every test drive during the month of November, Applewood donated $25 to the hamper fund

Donations continue to roll in for the Gazette’s Christmas Hamper Fund.

Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the hamper fund and Applewood GM and Applewood Ford also raised funds and did a toy drive. For every test drive during the month of November, Applewood donated $25 to the hamper fund, totalling $175 for Applewood GM and $225 for Applewood Ford.

Applewood employees hold up toys collected for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. (Natasha Griffiths photo)

Applewood employees hold up books that were donated to the hamper fund. (Natasha Griffiths photo)

