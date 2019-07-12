‘Drag Storytime’ to be held at Port Hardy library during Filomi Days

“Drag Storytimes are becoming more common in libraries across Canada”

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is getting in on Port Hardy’s inaugural Pride celebrations! On Saturday, July 20 at 10am, everyone is invited to the library to take part in Storytime Drag: Featuring Kings, Queens, and In-betweens.

“We are so excited to be hosting the North Island’s first Drag Storytime,” says VIRL’s North Island Customer Services Librarian, Laura Kaminker. “As well as promoting equality, diversity, and welcoming spaces, these events are lot of fun for the whole family. I encourage everyone to come down to the library — you’ll love it!”

The event, which takes place on Filomi Days, is presented in partnership with the Port Hardy Pride Society. With a theme of pirates, Drag Storytime will feature entertaining stories, hands-on crafting, and fabulous face-painting creations. Drag Storytimes are becoming more common in libraries across Canada and have been extremely popular in VIRL branches for the past couple of years. One of the main goals of these storytimes is to help foster an inclusive and open society by inviting members of the LGBTQ2+ community into the library to help destigmatize perceptions about what it means to be LGBTQ2+ in Canada today. This is a drop-in event and everyone is welcome to attend. Find out more about this event and all the great things happening at our North Island branches at virl.bc.ca/calendar.

Port Hardy’s Pride Parade will be held on Sept. 14. The event, which takes place on Filomi Days, is presented in partnership with the Port Hardy Pride Society. Find out more about the Port Hardy Pride Society on their Facebook page.

– Submitted article

