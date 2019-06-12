‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

Samraj Rehaan is among the students featured in the Character Matters video.

A video made by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford shows people from the ages of four to 90 giving advice to those younger than them.

Their words of wisdom include: “Eat vegetables!”, “Don’t care what other people think about you”, “Keep a smile on your face” and “Always have the courage to display empathy.”

The Character Matters Community Video Project began last November with the students of Nerlap Sidhu’s Grade 6 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School.

School student leaders led filming on April 10 and 11 – they were assisted by high school teacher Dennis Neufeld – with students, parents, preschoolers, and even a 90-year-old citizen.

Also participating were Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Police Chief Mike Serr, school district superintendent Kevin Godden, and Fire Chief Don Beer, as well as 10 Abbotsford schools and one Surrey school.

More than 440 pieces of advice were submitted for consideration.

The video is complemented by a website (sites.google.com/learn34.com/eugenereimer/home) to showcase much of these words of wisdom.

Eugene Reimer student Harneek Randhawa said the project is important to her because it helped bring the community and different people together.

“It was a cool experience, and I am super proud I was a part of it,” she said.

Another student, Gracie Shields, said the different bits of advice offered in the video impacted how she thinks.

“I was able to understand character better as this project showed that we all have different experiences and personalities and that is why all the advice was so different,” she said.

