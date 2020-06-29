The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre had seven high school graduates this year (Missy Walkus not pictured). (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2020 graduation ceremony

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre had seven graduates this year.

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre, located in the heart of the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw community, had seven graduates this year!

See the Gazette’s photo gallery below:

First NationsGraduation 2020

