Eke Mi-Xi Learning Centre celebrated graduation this year at the Kwa’Lilas Hotel on June 23.

Grade 12 student Jade Hanuse was presented with her diploma from Principal Sheila Mcgrath, before a slideshow of Hanuse’s artwork was presented to watch in front of friends, teachers, and family.

After a few guest speakers, dinner was served before the night was capped off with closing remarks.

