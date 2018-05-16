Emergency Preparedness Day at Save-On Foods

“This year we reached out to a bunch of community partners and the event has continued to grow”

Emergency Preparedness Week ended with a bang on Saturday outside of the Port Hardy Save On Foods.

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson organized the event, which was “to celebrate the end of the Emergency Preparedness Week — this year we reached out to a bunch of community partners and the event has continued to grow.”

On site at the Save On Foods parking lot handing out information were the Coast Guard, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations, Port Hardy Fire Rescue, and Port Hardy RCMP, to name a few.

Save On Foods also had a booth where they talked about emergency kits and what you need to stock in them to be prepared for 72 hours, in case of a catastrophy hitting the North Island.

“We’re looking at doing another event in the fall,” said Jackson, “as we usually have a crisis at some point during the winter, like power outages or tidal changes, which affect our communities on the North Island — so we’ll be gathering all our local partners to reach out to the community and let them know what’s available for support and to help give the community more awareness as well.”

 

