Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Emergency Preparedness week arrived in style in Port Hardy, with an all day event on Saturday at Save On Foods that featured numerous booths with plenty of great information from emergency personnel and first responders about how to be prepared properly for an emergency.

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together, noting this is the third year in a row it’s been held, and that he finds it necessary to do so because he thinks it’s important to “Get all the business partners and community partners in the emergency field together to make sure if something should ever happen that we’re ready for it.”

He noted another nice thing about holding the event is “it’s a great opportunity for all these agencies to talk with customers and people in the community about what they do — and if you’re looking to join a volunteer group there’s lots of opportunity, the fire department and others are always looking for more members.”

All told, Jackson noted it’s a great way “to reach such an important message to our community” and he’s going to see if he can get a second event happening in the fall “because we can never be too prepared and make sure we’re covered.”

