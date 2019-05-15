Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Emergency Preparedness week arrived in style in Port Hardy, with an all day event on Saturday at Save On Foods that featured numerous booths with plenty of great information from emergency personnel and first responders about how to be prepared properly for an emergency.

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together, noting this is the third year in a row it’s been held, and that he finds it necessary to do so because he thinks it’s important to “Get all the business partners and community partners in the emergency field together to make sure if something should ever happen that we’re ready for it.”

He noted another nice thing about holding the event is “it’s a great opportunity for all these agencies to talk with customers and people in the community about what they do — and if you’re looking to join a volunteer group there’s lots of opportunity, the fire department and others are always looking for more members.”

All told, Jackson noted it’s a great way “to reach such an important message to our community” and he’s going to see if he can get a second event happening in the fall “because we can never be too prepared and make sure we’re covered.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Wrapping our families in love: bringing healing home for Kwakwaka’wakw families of MMIWG

Just Posted

New ferry from Port Hardy sets sail, a year late and $20M over budget

Northern Sea Wolf will cost $76 million when it hits the waters in June

Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

The dance recital featured over 30 local dancers putting on incredible performances.

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read