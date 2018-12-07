Equipment donation helps North Island College’s trades expansion

Allan and Donna Edie recently provide more than $273,000 in equipment to college

Allan and Donna Edie, centre, recently donated more than $273,000 in equipment to benefit NIC students like Jason Baxandall (right) and Warren Staffanson (left). The donation allows NIC to increase its in-community trades training according to Chris Udy (far left) and Randall Heidt (far right). Photo, Kim Stallknecht

“This donation is truly amazing and will benefit so many students,” said Chris Udy, NIC director of trades and technical programs. “It’s all first-rate, top-of-the-line equipment. We just can’t thank Allan enough for his generosity.”

The donation includes dozens of pieces of welding and pipe-fitting equipment, including a custom designed welding truck and trailer, which will support training in several programs.

For Edie, the donation is part of his commitment to local students and industry.

“I believe in leading by example,” said Edie. “There are a lot of business owners who need good trades staff. Unless we all step up and support local trades training, we’re not changing anything – we’re just stealing staff from each other. Local education changes that.”

Edie encourages other North Island companies to help build community capacity through education.

“NIC has this gorgeous new facility in Campbell River and I had the opportunity to provide students with game-changing, high quality equipment so they’re better prepared when they graduate,” Edie said. “What I did, other companies have the capacity to do, and I was happy to do it.”

To learn more about the NIC Foundation and how you can make a difference in the lives of students, visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca/ or call 250-334-5085.