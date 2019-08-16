Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Carson Carnegie is only three years old, but he already knows that he wants to be a dump truck driver when he grows up.

Recently, he’s had the opportunity to see dump trucks, excavators, and diggers up close and personal. David Stalker Excavating is carrying out a water main replacement on Carnegie’s street. Every morning, he gets up at 7:00am and starts his work shift at the window. As the contractors work outside, he is hard at work with his toy excavators at the window.

His mom, Brianne Carnegie made a post about Carson’s enthusiasm on the Around Town Ladysmith Facebook page. In response to the popular post, David Stalker set out to buy a hard hat and high-vis-vest from Xtend Rentals for Carson to be “safe at work”.

“It was incredible. The kid was just one ear to the other ear with a huge smile,” Stalker said. “We do these projects in a lot of different municipalities, but everybody is so fantastic around here.”

Since receiving his safety gear, Carson has been wearing it every where he goes.

“We went for a walk today down to the library. He wore it, and he got recognized… He won’t take it off, he’s wearing it all the time,” Brianne Carnegie said.

The Carnegies moved to Ladysmith in March, and say they’ve had only good experiences with the town so far. Brianne Carnegie said this was just another example of the sense of community in Ladysmith.

“Our experiences with everybody in the entire town have been incredible. It was the best move of our entire life. We’re just loving Ladysmith, and we’re never going to leave,” Carnegie said.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to David Stalker,” she added. “You really made Carson’s whole year, probably. We won’t forget that any time soon.”